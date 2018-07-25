NHM employees accuse Govt of failing to fulfill their demands

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 24:
Seeking intervention of Governor, National Health Mission (NHM) employees across Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday accused the government of failing to fulfil their commitments despite the passage of six months.
The employees said they are facing many issues like lack of job security, no social security and meagre wages. They are working under NHM, NACO and RNTCP schemes.
Abdul Rauoof, chief spokesperson, NHM in a communique said, to address some of the issues, the Government had made several commitments to NHM employees in January 2018 but the commitments are yet to be fulfilled despite the passage of six months.
“We were selected through set recruitment process of the government but we are uncertain about our future despite the fact that we were instrumental in improving the healthcare indicators of the state,” he said.
More than 8,000 NHM employees which include doctors, paramedics and managerial staff have dedicated their services in the hospitals in JK since 2007
“We request government that the commitments already agreed to be fulfilled to win the hearts and confidence of the employees who are suffering,” Rauoof said.
He demanded the immediate intervention of Governor NN Vohra into matter so that the employees have a sigh of relief.
In March this year, a committee was set up by the government which has already submitted a report to the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department. It had also recommended phased regularisation of the NHM employees.
The report of the committee is being scrutinized by the Finance department. “A fresh group of high-level officers was constituted by the Government in the month of January 2018 to further look into the issue and come up with recommendations,” he said.
The employees demand to frame of a final job/regularisation policy in the state through the creation of fresh posts or phased absorption in the H&ME department against available vacancies.