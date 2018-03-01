NHAI awards contract of Srinagar Semi-Ring Road Project to JK Govt

New Bypass taking off from Gallandar to traverse 52 villages
SRINAGAR:
Minister for Works, Naeem Akhtar has welcomed the formal award of Srinagar Semi-Ring Road Project by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) today.
He said the tenders have already been issued for the Jammu Semi-Ring Road project and it will be also awarded soon for execution.
Earlier today Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said that NHAI has awarded Rs 939 crore project for construction of proposed Srinagar Semi-Ring Road to Ramky Infrastructure.
"The NHAI has issued letter of award for construction of the proposed Srinagar Ring Road/ Bypass from Gallander to Crossing of Sumbal Road," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in its statement.
The 42.10 km project with a cost of Rs 939.41 crore has been awarded to Ramky Infrastructure and would be implemented on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode, the statement said adding the construction period is 36 months, it said.
The entire greenfield alignment has been proposed on the western side of Srinagar City to provide connectivity to the habitation on that side, it said.
It will also provide smooth and easy traffic flow in and around Srinagar City.
The Ring Road/ Bypass will traverse 52 villages and 6 Districts including Pulwama, Budgam, Baramulla, Srinagar, Ganderbaland Bandipora, it added.
The ring road/bypass will also lead to substantial socio-economic growth of the area.
