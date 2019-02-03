NH 444: The Anti-National Highway

Rs 1800 crore 4-lane highway turned into Rs 700 crore 1-lane road
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Feb 2:
Soon after the devastating 2014 floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Kashmir announced a Rs 80,000 crore package for the rehabilitation process of which Rs 42,611 crore were meant for roads and highway projects.
Soon after, Government of India (GoI) approved the eight ‘National Highways’, promising a vast network of roads and improving road connectivity in the State.
One of these ‘National Highways’ was NH 444, a 73-km four-lane road supposed to start from central Kashmir’s Budgam district and culminate with the ‘National Highway 44’ near Qazigund.
Of the Rs 42,611 crore for roads and highway projects, GoI had earmarked Rs 1800 crore for this ambitious project.
Four years down the line, the project is not only yet to kickstart but has been shrunk from the four-lane road to a one-lane road and that one-lane road already exists.
Furthermore, the amount of Rs 1800 crore sanctioned for the project has been reduced to Rs 700 crore and the 73-km road stretch from Budgam to Qazigund has now been changed to 83-km stretch from Nowgam to Qazigund.
In the past four years, the government has made so many amendments to the project that the original concept has been abandoned entirely.
Technically, the original Detailed Project Report has been shelved.
Remodelling the entire project, the State administration has now decided to only extend the existing road from 7 metre width to 11 metre width and given it a name of the “National Highway”.
When the project initially came into being, the government hired a private company, Casta at the cost of Rs 2.45 crore to prepare a survey report but that report is also gathering dust.
Till date the government has failed to even procure land from the farmers required for the ‘National Highway’.
The project is going nowhere.
In the beginning, the administration had installed pillars to mark the road but now with a change of plans, that marking too have become irrelevant.
Interestingly, as all the legal formalities in the project are yet to be initiated, the government has given a go ahead to the construction of two bridges at Gadurra in Pulawma and Brazulla in Kulgam which come on the ‘NH 444’.
Even though, the construction of Brazulla bridge is yet to start, the work is at full swing on Gadurra bridge.
When a team of Rising Kashmir visited the construction site of Gadurra bridge, the locals said that the farm land on either side of the bridge was yet to be bought from the farmers leading the under-construction bridge to nowhere.
“We don’t know what the purpose behind constructing this bridge is. It is being built on the river basin and at the both ends of the bridge is farm land, currently being used for the cultivation,” locals said. “Where will this bridge lead to?”
Interestingly, a part of the river basin on which the 120 meters bridge is being built is owned by a local farmer, who too has not been given any compensation for the land.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Abdul Ahad Sheikh, who owns around 3 kanal of land on the sides of river basin on which the bridge is being built, said he was still waiting for the reimbursement of his land from the government.
District Development Commissioner (DDC) Pulwama, Ghulam Mohammad Dar said the government was yet to start negotiations with the affected owners whose land and structures were coming under the highway project.
“I am yet to receive orders from the top brass for land acquisition,” he said.
Chief Engineer PWD (R&B) Kashmir, Sami Arif Yesvi said being a GoI-sponsored scheme, the State government is waiting for the final nod from New Delhi to kick-start the project.
On reducing the entire project from Rs 1800 crore 4-lane highway to Rs 700 crore one-lane road, Yesvi said, “Nothing has been finalised as of date.”
He said it was true that GoI had asked the State government to revise the project whose initially cost was earmarked Rs 1800 crore.
“However, we are yet to finalise the last blue print of the project,” Yesvi said.
On the Gadura bridge, Yesvi said the bridge was in the alignment of the road and it would be functional once the deal is done with the farmers.