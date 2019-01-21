About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

NGEWU of DIPR holds condolence meet

Srinagar, Jan 20:

J&K State Information & Public Relations Non-Gazetted Employees Welfare Union today expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of mother and brother-in-law of Mushtaq Saznawaz , who works as Sr. Cultural Assistant at Cultural Unit of the Department.
A condolence meeting was held at DIPR today in this regard with President Employees Welfare Union Fayaz Ahmad Bhat in the chair. The participants while praying for peace to the departed soul expressed their sympathies with Mushtaq Saznawaz and his family.
A delegation of the Union also visited the bereaved family and prayed for them to bear this irreparable loss.

 

