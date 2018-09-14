NF hails UN Rights chief’s statement

Srinagar, Sep 13:
Jammu Kashmir National Front hailed United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) chief, Michelle Bachelet for her brave statement in which she has criticized India for not acting on the report prepared by UN Rights Council over rights violations in Kashmir. The Deputy Chairman of National Front, Altaf Hussain Wani said in a statement, “Sacrifices of the freedom loving people of Kashmir have started bearing fruits as world bodies like UNHRC have started showing concern about the grave situation in Kashmir.” Expressing concern over the continuous human rights violations in Kashmir, National Front Deputy Chairman reminded the UNHRC that people are being killed, jailed and even disappeared in Kashmir for their political ideologies. He said that Kashmir has become hub of human rights abuses because forces are enjoying black laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).” He further said that the government forces are unaccountable for their acts and their every illegal and inhuman action is instead being defended in the garb of “national interest”.
He appealed the world forums to intervene so that “a nation is saved from being wiped up by the forces who breach every norm in Kashmir to curb a people’s movement aimed at achieving their internationally acknowledged political rights”.