NF concerned over continuous incarceration of Khan, others

April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu Kashmir National Front (NF) has expressed concern over the continuous incarceration of its chairman, Nayeem Khan. In a statement the party spokesperson said that it is also worried about prolonging the detention of those languishing in Tihar jail and other jails of the State and India. The statement said that even after passing twenty months, nothing has been proved against Nayeem Khan and other imprisoned leaders.

The spokesman said that party chairman, Nayeem Khan is exhibiting tremendous steadfastness and velour despite his illness and has time and again explained the importance of the resolution of Kashmir issue whenever he gets a chance to speak.

“Even investigating agencies have miserably failed to prove anything against Nayeem Khan, the court do not release Nayeem Khan and others. It is more painful that courts are taking too long in completing the trial of the incarcerated leader who has been arrested in fake and fabricated cases.”

