Next Mayor will be from JDU: Shaheen

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 17:
Next Mayor will be from the Janta Dal United JD(U) as around 17 party candidates have already won uncontested in different parts of Kashmir Valley and confirm to win 20 to 25 more seats after the counting day of ULB polls, State President G M Shaheen Wednesday claimed.
Shaheen while addressing media persons here said, "Our party is fully confident in giving a honest and dedicated Mayor along with other winning members to Kashmir valley who will remain stand behind the people related to development and other related issues without any bias." he added.
He further said that JDU will work for development of the people who have reposing their faith in the party and for those who are unaware about the policies and programmes of JDU in general.
"We are not such regional parties including BJP or Congress who are only working for their party cadre to remain in power and left the people on the mercy of Almighty," he maintained.
"From day one, BJP has taken advantage of boycott of regional parties NC and PDP who have decided not to participate in ULB Polls from any part of the state. The BJP has selected some innocent Kashmiri Pandit migrant candidates within the state and filed their nominations in different parts of Kashmir Valley who have been still overlooked by the NDA for the last more than 4 years by giving fake commitments like rehabilitation and other related issues who are still deprived of their fundamental rights" he claimed.
Referring to present unrest in Kashmir valley, Shaheen said that JDU has already cleared its stand and stressed upon both India and Pakistan for initiating peaceful talk for welfare of J&K.
"The miseries and aspirations of annoyed people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions will not fulfilled in one go, it will take time to heal their wounds," he added.