Next JK government won't be without PDP: Mehbooba

April 24, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday said that the next government in Jammu and Kashmir will not be formed without Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing party workers convention at Circuit House in Shopian, Mehbooba claimed that PDP took a lead against their opponents in the first phase of polling for Anantnag parliamentary constituency.

The first part of three-phased Lok Sabha election in Anantnag was held on Tuesday with the district recording 13.63 per cent voter turnout.

The PDP chief said she desired to visit Shopian in past but was advised by party workers to delay the visit.

In her address, Mehbooba said PDP was fighting the elections for protection of article 35-A in the Indian Constirution.

She castigated state Congress, saying they were talking about safeguarding of Article 370 but it was Ghulam Nabi Azad as chief Minister of the State, who transferred thousands of Kannals of land to Amarnath Shrine board.

(File picture)