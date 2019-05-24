Next CM will be from BJP: Raina

May 24, 2019 | Syed Amjad Shah

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) State President Ravinder Raina Thursday said next Chief Minister would be from the rightwing party and they would win more than 50 seats out of 87 assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

Raina along with party leaders and workers assembled at party office, here and danced to the tune of Punjabi songs.

The party workers burst crackers and chanted slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Raina while addressing party workers said they would contest all 87 Assembly seats in the State.

“We will win over 50 seats and next CM in the State will be from BJP,” he said.

Jugal Kishore, who won Jammu LS seat, said the Assembly elections should be held as early as possible.

On Articles 370 and Art 35-A, he said, “These articles have not benefited the interests of Jammu and Kashmir and BJP will do everything in the interest of the State.”

