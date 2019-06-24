News about summer vacation in educational institutes 'fake': DC Srinagar

June 24, 2019 | Agencies

Terming news on social media about summer vacations in all educational institutes from July 1 in Kashmir valley 'fake', Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said people need to exercise caution in spreading unverified information.

''A fake news about summer vacation being circulated on WhatsApp News groups. No such order. We need to exercise caution in spreading unverified info,'' Dr Choudhary wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

The DC Srinagar was responding to fake news being circulated on social media, including Facebook and WhatsApp, claiming that summer vacation has been announced for all government and private recognised educational institutes in Kashmir division from July 1 to July 17, 2019.