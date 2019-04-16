About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

News about Aga Hasan’s arrest baseless: Spokesperson

Anjuman Shari Shian has refuted the news reports about the arrest of Aga Syed Hasan Almosvi Alsafvi appearing in a section of newspapers.
The spokesperson while terming the news report baseless said that proper documents were handed over to Income Tax Department about the seized cash.
“It is unfortunate that a news about the arrest of a political and religious head was published without taking the version of any responsible member of the organization,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
The spokesperson said that Aga Syed Hasan is an influential cleric who is revered by people. He clarified that the cash seized by Income Tax Department doesn’t belong to Aga Syed himself but it was provided by Willayat Foundation to Jamia Babul Alam to clear the dues of religious heads and members of religious organization. “The matter was resolved after Income Tax Department was provided proper and legal documents,” he said. (CNS)

