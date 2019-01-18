News 18 Correspondent Sayed Beigh bereaved

Rising Kashmir NewsBandipora, January 17:
The father of Journalist and News 18 Network Correspondent Muhammad Sayed Beigh passed away on Thursday after a prolonged illness.
Muhhamd Muzzafer Beigh a retired Rural Development Officer breathed his last at 7:30 am at Nowpora, Bandipora.
People from different walks of life participated in Nimaz-e-Jinaza of the deceased at Jinaz Gah Nowpora.
As per family Fateh Khawani will be held at 10.30 am on 20th January (Sunday) at Nowpora graveyard.
The members of Bandipora Journalist Association (BJA) condoled the demise and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family, especially with Muhmmad Sayed Beigh.
Meanwhile, Patron Kashmir Literary and Philosophical Foundation(KLFP) Mir Tariq Rasool has condoled the demise and sympathized with Sayed and other members of the bereaved family.