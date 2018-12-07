Newly-wed couple dies in road accident in north Kashmir’s Tapper

Noor ul HaqBaramulla
A newly-wed couple died after they met an accident at Tapper area of Pattan in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday.
The couple was married 7 days ago. They were identified as Muzzafar Ahmad Khan and Aisha, residents of Singhpora Pattan.
A police official said that the couple were on a motorcycle when it was hit by a speedy car at around 3:30 pm.
“An i-20 car hit the bike, injuring the couple. They, however, died on way to hospital. We are investigating the incident,” the police official said.