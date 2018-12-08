Newly wed couple die in car crash

Noor ul HaqBaramulla:
A newly-wed couple died after they met an accident at Tapper area of Pattan in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday.
Reports said that the couple was married 7 days ago and were heading towards their residence at Singhpora Pattan on a motorcycle when they were hit by a car near Tapper. They were identified as Muzaffar Ahmad Khan and his wife, of Singhpora Pattan.
A police official said that the couple was on a motorcycle when it was hit by a speedy car at around 3:30 pm on Friday. “A car bearing no JK05C/2009 and bike JK05F/4657 collided with each other, in which two persons namely Muzaffar Ahmad Khan son of Ghulam Muhammad Mohd Khan, a resident of Singhpora Pattan and his wife were injured,” the police official said. He said that both the injured were shifted to Sub District Hospital Pattan where doctors declared them brought dead.