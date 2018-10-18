Newly recruited TuM militant killed in Pulwama

Get - On the Play Store.
Low speed 2G mobile internet service was restored in Srinagar city on Thursday. Authorities had suspended mobile internet service after a gunfight between militants and Government forces broke out at Fateh Kadal area of the city. High speed 4G mobile internet service, howe...More
A drug first identified 150 years ago and used as a smooth-muscle relaxant could make tumours more sensitive to radiation therapy, according to a study. Researchers from Ohio State University (OSU) in the US found that the drug called papaverine, inhibits the respiration of...More
The Government will not push for re-verification of mobile service customers and it will be done only if a customer opts to replace Aadhaar records with any alternate identity or address proof, the Department of Telecom (DoT) and Unique Identity Authority of India said in a ...More
China says around 6,000 people have been evacuated following a landslide in Tibet that blocked the flow of one of the region's key rivers. The local emergency response bureau said a barrier lake was formed on the Yarlung Tsangpo, the headwater of India's Brahmaputra River, f...More
Despite restrictions thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of slain militant Showkat Ahmad Bhat at Padgampora village in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday. Local residents said that government forces had sealed all roads leading to Padgampora vi...More
Local residents Thursday rescued several paramilitary CRPF personnel after their armoured vehicle turned turtle at Iqbalabad area in the outskirts of Anantnag district. According to an eyewitness, a fast moving CRPF vehicle hit the divider at Iqbalabad after the driver lost...More
At least 19 people have been killed and dozens wounded in a shooting at a college in Russian-annexed Crimea. Russian investigators say, an 18-year-old student ran through the Kerch technical college, firing at fellow students before killing himself. There are also reports o...More
Shutdown is being observed in Srinagar Thrursday to protest against civilian, militants killed in Fatehkadal yesterday. Shops and commercial establishments in the city remain closed on Thursday morning and little vehicular movement is being witnessed on roads here. Reportedl...More
Top police brass of eight northern states including J&K and some paramilitary forces proposed a slew of measures Wednesday to enhance coordination among them to tackle crime in the region. The proposed measures included shifting of hardcore criminals to jails of other st...More
A team of Turkish investigators searched the Saudi consulate in Istanbul for a second time as part of a probe into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to an AFP correspondent. Turkish police on Wednesday also carried out a search of the residence of th...More
A newly recruited TuM (Tahreek ul Mujahideen) militant was killed Wednesday night in a gunfight with government forces in Kakapora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district. A Police official said that joint forces of army and special operations group of Jammu and Kashmir po...More
