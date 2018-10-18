About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Newly recruited TuM militant killed in Pulwama

Published at October 18, 2018 10:16 AM 0Comment(s)1989views


Rising Kashmir News

Pulwama
A newly recruited TuM (Tahreek ul Mujahideen) militant was killed Wednesday night in a gunfight with government forces in Kakapora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
 
A Police official said that joint forces of army and special operations group of Jammu and Kashmir police had laid a Naka between Dougam and Pahoo villages.
He added that a group of militants were intercepted at around 11:30 PM on Wednesday. 
The militants fired upon the Naka party who retaliated leading to a brief gunfight.
 
"In retaliatory fire, one militant was killed," he said , adding that others managed to escape .
 
The slain militant was identified as Showkat Ahmad Bhat of Dangerpora  village of Awantipora area.
 
Showkat,  who was a pharma graduate, is said to have joined militant ranks on  2 October of this year. The police official added that the body was handed over to heirs after performing legal formalities.
[Representational pic]
