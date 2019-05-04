About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Newly enrolled advocates administered oath

J&K State Judicial Academy on Friday organized oath taking ceremony for the advocates and granted absolute enrollment certificates to practice law.
As per an official, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Member Governing Committee of State Judicial Academy, administered oath and distributed absolute licences among 40 newly enrolled advocates hailing from different districts of Jammu province.
Advocates took oath to uphold the Constitutional values and rule of law and to work for welfare of needy sections of the society. They also took oath to enhance excellence of the legal profession and judicial institutions.
Registrar General High Court of J&K, Sanjay Dhar, Director J&K State Judicial Academy, Rajeev Gupta, Rohit Bhagat, Vice President, Abhishek Wazir, General Secretary along with other office bearers of High Court Bar Association, officers of the High Court Registry, senior members of the bar, faculty member of Chandigarh Judicial Academy, trainee additional District Judges from Punjab and Haryana and trainee Munsiffs from J&K State participated in the programme, the official added.
Justice Kumar termed patience and perseverance coupled with courtesy and respect for the court as key towards success for every good lawyer.
He stressed upon the advocates to work hard and develop a constant urge for updating knowledge of law to achieve higher levels in the legal professions.
Office bearers and members of the Bar requested the State Judicial Academy to introduce regular programmes for newly enrolled advocates to be conducted by academic professionals, senior advocates and law faculty to enhance the quality and productivity of young advocates.
On this occasion, the High Court, in exercise of power of State Bar Council, issued enrollment certificates to the newly enrolled advocates of Jammu province.
Director State Judicial Academy Rajeev Gupta conducted the proceedings of the oath taking ceremony, said the official.



