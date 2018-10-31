Newly elected Municipal Councilors administered oath at Baramulla

Noor ul HaqBaramulla Oct 30:
The newly elected Municipal Councilors of various municipal committees of Baramulla district took oath of office at their respective places on Tuesday.
In Baramulla, 19 candidates took oath for counsellors for Baramulla Municipal Council at a swearing-in ceremony held at Sherwani Hall Baramulla.
The oath ceremony was administered by Additional District Commissioner, Baramulla Farooq Ahmad Baba. Chief Executive Officer Municipal Council Baramulla Wali Mohammad Wani and Naib Tehsildar Baramulla were also present on this occasion.
An official said that 19 candidates took oath for counsellors for Baramulla Municipal Council. In the four phased ULB election in Baramulla Municipal Council, Congress Party won 12 seats, BJP 6 and 3 seats were won by Independent candidates. One of the independent female candidates later on joined Congress Party.
The ADC on the occasion congratulated the newly elected Councillors and stressed them to work with dedication and honesty for strengthening the developmental process on grass root level.
Meanwhile in Watergam Municipal Committee, five winning candidates took oath at Municipal Council in presence of ACR Baramulla.
In Sopore, an official said that 7 candidates who were declared elected unopposed took oath as councillors in presence of ADC Sopore Ashiq Hussain Lily and other officials.
Pattan Municipal Committee that witnessed candidates declared elected unopposed in the ULB elections, 9 candidates took oath in presence of SDM Pattan Ghulam Nabi Bhat.
In Uri Municipal Committee, 13 winning candidates took oath in presence of SDM Uri Baseer ul Haq Chowdhary. Out of 13, 7 candidates won as Independent while as 6 others as Congress candidates.