Newly approved colleges to function from school premises, tourism structures

July 14, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Jammu and Kashmir government is mulling to make newly approved 26 degree colleges functional in the premises of school buildings and tourism structure—adjacent to allotted areas.

The government is also contemplating to assign the charge of Principal of these newly approved colleges to Principals of adjacent existing degree colleges. The students enrolled in existing colleges are also purportedly to be migrated to new colleges from arts and commerce streams—a move which is going to generate criticism from the student community.

According to official documents, the advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai has approved the Higher Education Department (HED) to utilize the premises of identified school buildings for functioning of new colleges in Kashmir division.

In Qazigund area, the newly approved college will also function from the structure of tourism and rural development.

The documents—which are in possession with the Rising Kashmir, said that that Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan informed that out of 26 degree colleges sanctioned for the erstwhile Kashmir division, land for 23 colleges has been identified and in remaining three colleges including Silgam, Tulgam and Zainapora process of identifying the land is going on.”

These issues were discussed in a meeting convened by advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai on July-2-2019. The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, secretary to government, Higher Education Department, Vice Chancellors (VS’s) of University of Kashmir and Jammu, Director Colleges, DSEK and other officials.

Secretary to government, Higher Education Department, Talat Parvez Rohella on the occasion said, “The temporary arrangements are in place to start the class work for all new colleges for new academic session.”

Ganai in the meeting was told that the charge of principal of new colleges has been assigned to principals of adjacent colleges and one assistant professor of the permanent faculty of Higher Education Department is also being posted in new colleges, besides, one class-IV employee will be assigned from adjacent college to manage the affair of these colleges.

Ganai was also informed that creation of 520 teaching staff and 520 non-teaching staff has been taken up with the finance department for sanction, so that requisite staff for all subject streams gets sanctioned for these colleges. In the meantime, academic arrangement shall be made available for class work in these new colleges for current academic session.

Director Colleges, Prof Yasin Khan who was also present in the meeting said, “As of now we have not decided whether we will begin with new academic session from this year or not because the admission season has ended here in Kashmir.”

“However, if students wish to get enrolled from this session, we will look into the matter accordingly,” he said.

Khan also said, “As far as the migration of students from existing colleges new colleges is concerned, that move will only take place after taking consent from the students.”