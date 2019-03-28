Newborn found dead in SDH Tral

Panic gripped a hospital in south Kashmir district of Pulwama when a newborn was found dead on Thursday morning, official sources said.
The newborn was found near the main entrance of Sub District Hospital (SDH), Tral in Pulwama.
A case was registered and proceedings initiated.
[Representational Pic]
