New Zealand PM: An Embodiment of Wisdom, Love and Lessons

April 01, 2019 | REYAZ AHMAD MIR

Even in the storming age of religious frenzy and the atmosphere of orchestrated Islamophobia, New Zealand is emerging as a hope to influence the trending thought. PM Jacinda is young and not too much experienced in statecraft. But, her maturity to handle the aftermath Christchurch terror attacks is an unprecedented wisdom she has shown the world to learn. The dynamism, statesmanship and her unconditional solidarity with Muslims is historical.

Loss of lives in Christchurch massacre is irreparable and un-calling for. Muslim victim families, the New Zealand government and the people there taught the new way to mourn, condemn and contemplate. Victim families behaved rationally and their dignified silent protest won the sympathy of one and all. Their patience and unshakeable faith in God is a lesson for whole Muslim community to fellow. No irrational protest or reaction was noticed. This mode is proving better than what was usually done after such frightening situations.

PM of New Zealand is unconventional and unparallel. She took a beautiful path which is being much loved, respected and thought upon across the globe. She didn't leave the victims in lurch. She owned them, sat with them and joined them to mourn, worship and console. She didn't stop here. Her expression of solidarity was practical, concrete and visible. Beginning the parliament session with the recitation of Holy Quran, announcing to broadcast Azaan (prayer call) of Friday prayers on national media, attending Friday congregational Friday prayers in open ground, wearing headscarf over black dress, visiting victim families with a pure human heart, changing gun laws instantly and many more gestures, measures and actions she has effected to stand with Muslim community.

Her role is extraordinary in the contemporary situation of hatred, right wing extremist thinking, conspiracies, widespread violence, horror and lack of sense of mutual coexistence across the world. She has emerged as a new ray of hope to regain what the west and the east has virtually lost by standing in confrontation with each other. Her every word has been soothing and her every action not less than a healing touch to the wounds the terrorist has inflicted. Her official statements are also unique and a guiding force for leaders all over the world. She meaningfully didn't mention the name of the shooter. She rather counted her adjectives and said, "he thought many things from his act of terrorism, but one was notoriety. And that is why you will never hear me mention his name. He is a terrorist, he is a criminal, he is an extremist. But he will, when I speak, remain nameless. And to others, I implore you- speak the names of those who were lost."

Her response to the kind of help offered by world powers to deal with the situation emerged after the twin attacks on Mosques were not ordinary. When President Donald Trump made a condolence call and asked what support the U.S. could offer, she answered him with wisdom, “Sympathy and love for all Muslim communities.”

It is wonderful that she is equally followed by her people to extend their symbolic support to Muslims at every step, feel them secure, safe and smiling. They have gone long way to break the stereotype approach adopted against the Muslims in general. Standing behind the Muslim worshipers to protect them is a strong positive gesture to be recognized as a noble lesson to racism, terrorism and communalism. This emits respect, love and sense of good-will between the communities. This explores new opportunities to understand each other and to feel each other in different situations. This decodes the real meaning behind the world with multiple races, places and beauty orders of faith. Life is short but indeed a big test. Winning hearts is winning life. New Zealanders really won.

It has to be admitted the Muslims, as a community, have been going through a tough epoch of identity crisis. Violence and attacks, anywhere in the world, are linked to the people having Muslim names particularly after 9/11. Though there are genuine unresolved issues in Muslim world which have been put at back burner; still there is something wrong, though in a little percentage, which has over shadowed the reality and of Islam. This attack has edited the various versions of prevalent notions. One of the victims namely Nayeem Rashid of Pakistan laid down his life while trying to catch hold the terrorist braided with automatic weapons. Today, a Pakistani showed the world a true human face. A blessing in that way for all Muslims.

If Christchurch massacre is seen in this backdrop, pan-Muslim community must pay a huge homage to New Zealanders and their highly matured, liberal and realistic leadership for their exemplary dynamism in managing the crisis. Unlike others till yesterday, they didn't think to seclude Muslims. They couldn't term this the 'fate of Muslims'. They de-linked the horrific episode from all links. They are repeatedly saying, "We are us". Their clenched support is a relief to Muslims living all over the world and an opportunity too.

Coming out of the Christchurch bloodshed, Muslims shall have to introspect over the massacres done in Mosques of other schools of thoughts, heinously committed by Muslims themselves. Should we again expect Jacinda Ardern to safeguard us in Masjids of Yemen, Afghanistan or Pakistan? May the good sense prevail in all of us.

reyazmir58@gmail.com