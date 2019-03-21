New Zealand bans sale of assault, semi-automatic rifles: PM Ardern

March 21, 2019 | AFP/Press Trust of India

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday an immediate ban on the sale of assault rifles and semi-automatics in response to the Christchurch terror attack that killed 50 people.

"I am announcing that New Zealand will ban all military-style semi-automatic weapons. We will also ban all assault rifles," Ardern said, while announcing interim measures that will stop a rush of purchases before legislation on the measures takes effect.

She added that high capacity magazines and devices similar to bump stocks - which make rifles fire faster - will also be banned.

"In short, every semi-automatic weapon used in the terrorist attack on Friday will be banned in this country," she said.