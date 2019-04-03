New Women’s College students protest against shifting of campus

April 03, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Scores of undergraduate students of New Women’s College protested on Wednesday at Srinagar Press Enclave against the shifting of campus.

The protestors said that some students were told to shift from the college that has been functioning from rented accommodation at Amar Sinngh College to Nawa Kadal or Zakura colleges.

The protesting students demanded rollback of the decision saying that it would not be feasible to most students to shift to Zakura campus.