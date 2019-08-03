About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Javid Ahmad

New troops will bring relief to existing troops: Police

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Friday said additional paramilitary forces had been called to provide relief to those already deployed in Kashmir.
The announcement comes as Kashmir continues to remain on edge with speculations dominating the narrative that “something big” is likely to happen.
Addressing a news conference here, the State Police chief said the forces were involved in various activities for the past 10 months including Panchayat polls, Urban Local Bodies polls, Lok Sabha polls and now Amarnath yatra.
“The troops that came here didn’t get a chance to relax. In order to provide them some relief and in view of fresh inputs about the likely rise in violence by militants in the Valley, we are trying to strengthen the anti-militancy and law and order grid on the ground,” he said.
The DGP said the new troops would provide some relief to the already deployed troops.
Earlier, PTI reported over 280 companies of paramilitary forces (28,000 troops), mostly CRPF personnel, were being deployed in “vulnerable spots” in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley.
The Government of India (GoI) had earlier ordered deployment of about 10,000 government forces in Kashmir to strengthen anti-militancy and law and order grid.
The deployment of more troops and circulation of related government orders over the past many days has kept Kashmir on the edge as the speculations continue to dominate the discussion that “something big” was likely to happen in Kashmir.
Many link the deployment of troops in the Valley to the possible planning of GoI’s removing Article 35-A which provides special privileges to the State residents.
On Friday, speculations further escalated after reports suggested the Army and Indian Air Force (IAF) were put on high alert in the State.
The State Police chief said speculations about additional troops being deployed in the Valley were mainly on social media and the numbers were much exaggerated.
Hours after the news conference, the government issued another order asking Amarnath yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in Kashmir in view of the latest “intelligence inputs” of militant threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Valley.

Latest News

Don

Don't pay heed to rumours: Div Com

Aug 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Why was Parl not taken into confidence: Left parties on security advis ...

Why was Parl not taken into confidence: Left parties on security advis ...

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Govt asks Amarnath yatris, tourists curtail their stay in Kashmir

Govt asks Amarnath yatris, tourists curtail their stay in Kashmir

Aug 02 | RK Online Desk
US made sniper rifle recovered on Amarnath Yatra route: GOC

US made sniper rifle recovered on Amarnath Yatra route: GOC

Aug 02 | Javid Ahmad
Bombs rattle Bangkok during ASEAN summit, wounding four

Bombs rattle Bangkok during ASEAN summit, wounding four

Aug 02 | PTI/AFP
Situation at LoC under control, largely peaceful: Army

Situation at LoC under control, largely peaceful: Army

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Opposition slams amendment to UAPA, call it draconian

Opposition slams amendment to UAPA, call it draconian

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Govt will take appropriate decision at appropriate time on Art 370, 35 ...

Govt will take appropriate decision at appropriate time on Art 370, 35 ...

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
India asks Pak for

India asks Pak for 'unimpeded' consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Parliament approves UAPA Bill, allows Centre to tag individual as terr ...

Parliament approves UAPA Bill, allows Centre to tag individual as terr ...

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Putting Air Force, Army on high alert not about Article 35A: Omar

Putting Air Force, Army on high alert not about Article 35A: Omar

Aug 02 | Rising Kashmir News
NDTV

NDTV's Ravish Kumar NDTV wins Ramon Magsaysay Award 2019

Aug 02 | RK Online Desk
Army, IAF put on high alert in JK: reports

Army, IAF put on high alert in JK: reports

Aug 02 | RK Online Desk
Mediation offer on Kashmir up to Modi to accept: Trump

Mediation offer on Kashmir up to Modi to accept: Trump

Aug 02 | Agencies
Any discussion on Kashmir will be only with Pakistan, bilaterally: Jai ...

Any discussion on Kashmir will be only with Pakistan, bilaterally: Jai ...

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Deployment of troops in JK based on internal security situation: MHA

Deployment of troops in JK based on internal security situation: MHA

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
ED attaches Zahoor Watali

ED attaches Zahoor Watali's assets worth Rs1.73 crore

Aug 02 | Agencies
Forces launch CASO in Tral village

Forces launch CASO in Tral village

Aug 02 | Javid Sofi
Shopian gunfight: Injured army man succumbs, another injured

Shopian gunfight: Injured army man succumbs, another injured

Aug 02 | Javid Sofi
US preparing to withdraw over 5K troops from Afghanistan: Report

US preparing to withdraw over 5K troops from Afghanistan: Report

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
IED blast in Pulwama village, no loss

IED blast in Pulwama village, no loss

Aug 02 | Javid Sofi
Gunfight rages in Shopian

Gunfight rages in Shopian's Pandoshan

Aug 02 | Javid Sofi
Over 280 companies of forces being deployed in Kashmir

Over 280 companies of forces being deployed in Kashmir

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Javid Ahmad

New troops will bring relief to existing troops: Police

              

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Friday said additional paramilitary forces had been called to provide relief to those already deployed in Kashmir.
The announcement comes as Kashmir continues to remain on edge with speculations dominating the narrative that “something big” is likely to happen.
Addressing a news conference here, the State Police chief said the forces were involved in various activities for the past 10 months including Panchayat polls, Urban Local Bodies polls, Lok Sabha polls and now Amarnath yatra.
“The troops that came here didn’t get a chance to relax. In order to provide them some relief and in view of fresh inputs about the likely rise in violence by militants in the Valley, we are trying to strengthen the anti-militancy and law and order grid on the ground,” he said.
The DGP said the new troops would provide some relief to the already deployed troops.
Earlier, PTI reported over 280 companies of paramilitary forces (28,000 troops), mostly CRPF personnel, were being deployed in “vulnerable spots” in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley.
The Government of India (GoI) had earlier ordered deployment of about 10,000 government forces in Kashmir to strengthen anti-militancy and law and order grid.
The deployment of more troops and circulation of related government orders over the past many days has kept Kashmir on the edge as the speculations continue to dominate the discussion that “something big” was likely to happen in Kashmir.
Many link the deployment of troops in the Valley to the possible planning of GoI’s removing Article 35-A which provides special privileges to the State residents.
On Friday, speculations further escalated after reports suggested the Army and Indian Air Force (IAF) were put on high alert in the State.
The State Police chief said speculations about additional troops being deployed in the Valley were mainly on social media and the numbers were much exaggerated.
Hours after the news conference, the government issued another order asking Amarnath yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in Kashmir in view of the latest “intelligence inputs” of militant threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Valley.

News From Rising Kashmir

;