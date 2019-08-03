New troops will bring relief to existing troops: Police

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Javid Ahmad

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Friday said additional paramilitary forces had been called to provide relief to those already deployed in Kashmir.

The announcement comes as Kashmir continues to remain on edge with speculations dominating the narrative that “something big” is likely to happen.

Addressing a news conference here, the State Police chief said the forces were involved in various activities for the past 10 months including Panchayat polls, Urban Local Bodies polls, Lok Sabha polls and now Amarnath yatra.

“The troops that came here didn’t get a chance to relax. In order to provide them some relief and in view of fresh inputs about the likely rise in violence by militants in the Valley, we are trying to strengthen the anti-militancy and law and order grid on the ground,” he said.

The DGP said the new troops would provide some relief to the already deployed troops.

Earlier, PTI reported over 280 companies of paramilitary forces (28,000 troops), mostly CRPF personnel, were being deployed in “vulnerable spots” in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley.

The Government of India (GoI) had earlier ordered deployment of about 10,000 government forces in Kashmir to strengthen anti-militancy and law and order grid.

The deployment of more troops and circulation of related government orders over the past many days has kept Kashmir on the edge as the speculations continue to dominate the discussion that “something big” was likely to happen in Kashmir.

Many link the deployment of troops in the Valley to the possible planning of GoI’s removing Article 35-A which provides special privileges to the State residents.

On Friday, speculations further escalated after reports suggested the Army and Indian Air Force (IAF) were put on high alert in the State.

The State Police chief said speculations about additional troops being deployed in the Valley were mainly on social media and the numbers were much exaggerated.

Hours after the news conference, the government issued another order asking Amarnath yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in Kashmir in view of the latest “intelligence inputs” of militant threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Valley.