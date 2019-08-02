'New trekking routes in Kargil to boost culture, border tourism'

August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Pitch for restoration of DG tourism post

The members of Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir (ATOAK) and J&K Ski and Mountaineering Association (JKSMA) hailed Government’s decision to open some new trekking routes in District Kargil and Zanaskar areas.

In a joint meeting of executive committee members of ATOAK and JKSMA chaired by President ATOAK Rauf Tramboo, the members hailed government for clearing decks to open some new routes for trekking and cultural tours which, he said, would prove a great step towards the development of adventure and cultural tourism in Kargil, Suru, Zanaskar, Darchik, Brok and Batalik valleys.

President ATOAK Rauf Tramboo while appreciating the decision said, “Opening of the new areas of Kargil for adventure will not only boost the recreational tourism to that place but Kashmir, Ladakh and areas of Chenab valley of Jammu as a whole will also be benefited. This area has huge potential for adventure, culture and border tourism.”

Tramboo said they appreciate government for the decisions which will not only bring this area on the international tourism map but will also prove a game changer in socio-economic upliftment of the people living in these areas.

“But at the same time, we are also disappointed that Mashko valley which connects Gurez valley with Drass has not been included in the list which is our pending demand for a long time now.”

The members of both ATOAK and JKSMA also reiterated their demand of restoring the post of Director General Tourism (DGT).

“We need someone who has earned experienced and delivered in tourism and who can hold together all the three regions Viz Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh as one tourism unit. All the three places have their own director tourism now and each directorate have their own needs and demands in tourism promotions and area development.”

“DG tourism can bridge the gap between the three regions while updating and keeping an eye on the services and new products presented to our domestic and international tourists.”