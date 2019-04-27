New trekking route identified on Jagti-Katra axis

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, has initiated the process of identifying and opening new trekking routes in the Province.

To assess the potential of trekking on the Jagti-Katra axis, a team headed by Ansuya Jamwal, Deputy Director Tourism, Publicity and Adventure, went on a recce.

The trek starts from Shiv temple, Marh (Nagrota tehsil) and culminates on the Naulgarh top (village dung).

Along the way the team crossed narrow paths covered with pine needles and dried corns, small streams, Kalka top, (a rock structure of divine importance to the locals), climbed steep gradients and hiked long ridges. At the Naulgarh hilltop, besides the natural stone throne is also a small temple of Kalka Devi. It is breathtaking view of the whole region amidst stiff breeze. The distance of this trekking route is roughly 24 kms and it was assessed to be of medium difficulty.

The necessary inputs regarding the trek and the legends associated with the different landmarks along the route were provided by Master Jagdish Raj Sharma.

With Picturesque landscapes, different flora, high velocity wind, streams and breathtaking views, this new found trekking route has potential to be a trekkers’ paradise.

The department is planning to promote this route in the winter months and open it for adventure enthusiasts.