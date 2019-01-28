New surrender policy for militants roll out likely this year

Features
• Surrendered militant to be referred as ‘renouncer’
• Entitled to Rs 5-6 lakh fixed bank deposit
• Self-employment under PMKVY, Himayat schemes
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Jan 27:
Following the directives of Government of India (GoI), the State’s Home department has prepared a draft of new surrender policy, which is likely to be rolled out in the State this year.
Sources in the State Home Department said consultations with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs have been started and the new surrender policy for militants is expected to be brought out by mid-2019.
They said the detailed draft of the policy has been circulated among the security and intelligence agencies for their comments, suggestions and feedback.
“The suggestions of security agencies will be incorporated in the final policy,” the sources said.
An official, wishing anonymity, said GoI wanted the policy to be incorporated before the upcoming Lok Sabha election but due to the policy still being in the draft stage, the final policy would be implemented after the new government is elected at New Delhi.
As per the proposed draft, the militants whose names figure in the Subsidiary Multi-Agency Centre, a conglomerate of security and intelligence agencies, would be eligible for incentives.
“As per the revised policy, a militant can surrender only before divisional commissioners, district magistrates, top police officers and heads of operational units not below the rank of Commandant,” the sources said.
They said the militant who gives up his arms would be referred to as a “renouncer”.
According to the draft policy, a “renouncer” would be entitled to Rs 5-6 lakh as fixed deposit and would continue to get Rs 4000 monthly interest from the bank on the amount.
“After 10 years, the militant can get the deposit cashed out if CID accords him a good behaviour certificate,” the draft states.
The National Conference-Congress coalition government headed by Omar Abdullah in November 2010 had introduced a policy to facilitate the return of ex-militants belonging to J&K, who had crossed over to Pakistan.
Routes like Joint Check Post Wagah, Attari, Salamabad or Chakan Da Bagh crossings on the Line of Control and Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi were identified for return of the former militants but the policy failed to yield the desired results as ex-militants started returning through Nepal.
The revised draft policy also mentions that a “renouncer” can seek self-employment under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) and Himayat schemes along with possible accommodation in the two capital cities of the State.