New school timings from May 1

April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Monday ordered a change in school timings for Kashmir province from May 1.

According to an order issued here, the new timings for the government and the recognized private schools falling in the areas of Srinagar Municipal limits will be from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm, while as the timings for schools falling outside the Srinagar municipal limits will be from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm.