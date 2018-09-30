About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

New school timing from Oct 1

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep 29:

 Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has ordered change in school timings for Kashmir province from October 1.
According to an order issued by DSEK, Dr G N Itoo, the new timings for the government and the recognized private schools in Srinagar Municipal limits would be from 9 am to 3 pm while timings for schools located outside the Srinagar municipal limits would be from 10 am to 4 pm.
The Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) has also ordered change in school timings for Jammu division from October 1.
According to an order issued by Director School Education Jammu, the new timings for the government and the recognized private schools in Jammu Municipal limits would be from 9 am to 3 pm while timings for schools located outside the Jammu municipal limits would be from 10 am to 4 pm.
The schools falling in winter zone of Jammu division would also observe the timing of 10 am to 4 pm.

 

 

