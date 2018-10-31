New school timing from Nov 1

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 30:
The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Tuesday ordered change in school timings in Kashmir from November 1.
As per the order by DSEK, all the government and recognized private schools falling in the areas of Srinagar municipal limits would remain operational from 10 am to 3 pm.
The timing for schools falling outside municipal limits of Srinagar has been fixed as 10.30 am to 3.30 pm.
“All the heads of the government, as well as recognized private schools, shall ensure that the school timing is followed in letter and spirit,” the order reads.