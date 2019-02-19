New scheme for youth, women based SHGs on cards: Div Com

Srinagar, February 18:
The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today said that government is preparing a new scheme for youth and women based Self Help Groups (SHGs), which is economically more viable, sustainable and creates good employment opportunities.
He further said that self-employment through the constitution of Self Help Groups (SHGs) for youth (within the age group of 18-35 years) and women shall become the cornerstone of the economic development. He said that there is widespread acceptance of the need to create SHGs for youth and females, as a pre-requisite for poverty reduction and women empowerment.
The Divisional Commissioner made these remarks while reviewing the income generating economic activities and youth engagement activities in South Kashmir districts.
The Divisional Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to collect details with regards to specified areas in their respective districts especially in the sectors of agriculture, horticulture, cooperative societies, educational academies and coaching centers, sports academies and clubs, youth engagement activities and other industrial schemes, which have a great potential for youth and women. Concerned officers were also directed to share all schemes related to youth, women empowerment and SHGs with the Deputy Commissioners.
For the significant impact of the youth and women based SHG scheme, DCs and concerned officers were also directed to include beneficiaries on socio-economic category, capacity building programmes for youth and women SHGs.
“The aim of the new SHG scheme is to reach out to all unemployed youth and women folk to link them with sustainable livelihoods opportunities and nurture them till they come out of poverty and enjoy a decent quality of life,” Khan added.