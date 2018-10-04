New recruitment policy unacceptable: JKFEA

Sajidah YousufSrinagar, Oct03:
All Jammu and Kashmir Fisheries Employees Association (JKFEA) held a protest demonstration against the amendments in new recruitments rules in the department, in Partap park, LalChowk on Wednesday.
The protesters assembled in Partap Park, Srinagar chanting slogans and holding ply cards which read, "We want Justice". The protesters said that according to new recruitment rules in the department, the existing employees will stay at the same post without any promotion.
“The concerned State Fisheries department has amended rules in recruitment policy under which the direct recruitment will be applied and existing employees at their concerned post will not attain any promotion”, protesters said.
Irfan Rasheed, a protester said that new recruitment must be done only under the old recruitment policy in the department, as the new recruitment policy is sheer injustice to them.
"How can we agree with the new amendments regarding recruitment, this is not acceptable by us. This is about our future; we can’t stay at the same post for rest of our lives”, Irfan said.
President of the JKFEA, Ather Muzaffer said, “The changed recruitment policy in the department is unacceptable; this has put more than 1600 fisheries employees at spinal flame by not getting promoted.”
He said that they have approached the concerned authorities multiple times to stop the implementation of new policy and think about the employees already working in the department, but nothing has changed yet. “Our sole demand is to stop the new recruitment policy. Despite repeated attempts nothing changed on ground”, Ather said.