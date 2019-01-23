New KU Registrar holds first meeting with officers

Stresses on quality assurance, punctuality
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 22:
Some 100 officers of the registry were present at the first ever interaction of the newly appointed Registrar with the officers community of the University Of Kashmir.
Speaking on the occasion, Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir said that the higher education system in India has grown in a remarkable way, particularly in the post-independence period, to become one of the largest systems of its kind in the world.
Recalling his association as UGC joint secretary Dr Mir told the officers that all our efforts should focus on getting more and more funding for the institution from various funding agencies of the country. He said that the joint efforts of the University fraternity which includes teachers, officers and other non-teaching will for sure claim the status of the ‘University of excellence’ for our University under the leadership of our Vice Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad.
He assured officers that all their genuine demands will be looked into and time bound and speedy redressal of all their genuine grievances will be sought. He, however, expected further commitment and dedication from all the officers to strengthen the hands of Vice chancellor Prof Talat Ahmat to lead this institution to new heights of academic excellence.
Dr Mir, former Joint Secretary, University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi and Registrar, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar recently joined as Registrar, University of Kashmir.
Dr Nisar besides looking after various bureaus in UGC was country head for the prestigious National Academic Depository (NAD) project.