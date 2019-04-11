New Kashmir Fruit Association demands revocation of traffic ban on highway

April 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The New Kashmir Fruit Association condemned the banning of civil traffic for two days in a week and one way traffic on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. In a statement on Wednesday the Association said that the ban has worsened the economical position of Valley.

The statement said the continued one way traffic on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and now banning of Civil traffic for two days in a week has strongly worsened the economical situation of the Valley particularly Horticulture Industry of the Valley and Fruit Marketing Complex, Parimpora Srinagar as well.

The statement said that a meeting was conducted in this connection under the leadership of President of the Association Bashir Ahmad Basheer in which all the members of the Association and other Fruit Growers and Kharidaran were present.

As per the statement the members said that the ban have been announced by the Government exclusively for worsening the economical situation of the Valley.

The members said that due to one way traffic on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway the traders of the Valley particularly Fruit/Vegetable Growers and Dealers were in a position to perform their trade only for three days and now the banning of civil traffic for additional two days will add irreparable loss to the valley based fruit/vegetable growers and dealers which will vanish the entire trade.

As per the statement, in the meeting, the members also condemned what they called “the plundering /adventurism and unprofessional behavior at the hands of traffic and police personnel on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.”

The members alleged that the fresh Fruit/ Vegetables loaded trucks arriving from Jammu and other parts of the country are often stopped on various spots from Jammu to Udhampur and upto Ramban and who so ever “grease the palms” of the traffic /police personnel is allowed to move forward and those drivers who do not pay any bribe are not allowed and are stopped in a queue for days together with the result the entire fresh Fruit/ Vegetables gets completely damaged.

The members said, “It is height of things that ten thousand of rupees are collected by the traffic/ police personnel from one driver. It is unfortunate that on one side the Government says that the one way traffic is maintained on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway exclusively for maintaining the condition of Srinagar Jammu National Highway but on ground it is found that after taking the bribe the traffic/ police personnel allow the selected vehicles even against convoys.”

A resolution was unanimously passed in the meeting urging the Government machinery to allow an uninterrupted traffic on Srinagar Jammu National Highway, roll down the ban of civil traffic for two days in a week on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, lifted the Snow on Mughal Road on war footing basis and where ever any repairing is necessary on this road may be taken in hand on war footing basis to make this road traffic worthy.