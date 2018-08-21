New J&K Governor: All you need to know about him

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Satya Pal Malik, who has been appointed as the 13 th Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday has also served as Governor of Bihar and Odisha.
Former national vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Party, Malik has served on various constitutional posts.
Seventy-two-year-old Malik was born in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh from where he completed his Bachelors in Science and LLB degrees.
He also holds a Diploma in Parliamentary Affairs from Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies run by Parliament of India.
He has served as the Union Minister of State, Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism, along with holding many important positions in Central and state governments.
Malik has been a member of the 9th Lok Sabha and represented Aligarh Constituency from 1989 to 1991on a Janata Dal ticket. He was a member of Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh during two terms of 1980-86 and 1986-1992.
He was also a member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly during 1974-77.
He has also been the Chairman and member of many Parliamentary Committees.