New Holland digital classrooms started in schools

May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

New Holland Agriculture, a brand of CNH Industrial has initiated a Multi-Media Aided School Education project named “New Holland Digital Classroom” at Government Higher Secondary School, Rahmoo, Pulwama and Government High School, Awantipora supported by its dealers Jhelum Group and Jhelum Valley Automobile, Awantipora Srinagar.

Seventy seven schools across the country will also get benefit from this project.

The project, started under the New Holland’s Corporate Social Responsibility program, is aimed at enhancing the teaching quality and capacity of Indian schools, by providing Indian students with multimedia school content through KYan, an integrated multimedia device for group learning needs. This device integrates a full-feature multimedia computer with a data projector, TV tuner, audio system, and DVD player with an ultra-large display, all in a single portable product.