New GMCs have nothing to offer for PG Orthopedic candidates

June 20, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

The newly established Government Medical Colleges at Baramulla and Anantnag have nothing to offer to candidates having postgraduate in orthopaedics as the colleges have declined to advertise registrar posts for them, leaving aspirations surprised.

The move of the two medical colleges has surprised doctors with postgraduate in the discipline—who had been pining hopes to apply for the registrar posts.

A delegation of orthopaedics PGs told Rising Kashmir that in the fresh recruitment no posts have been advertised for orthopaedics in Anantnag and Baramulla Medical Colleges.

“Orthopaedics is the only department which has least posts of registrars advertised in GMC Srinagar and Jammu without any valid reason. Now, the new medical colleges are following the same trend,” they said.

Criticising the government claims of providing job and training opportunities they said “huge claims are being made about the new medical colleges, but the claims are only on papers.”

“Every department in medical colleges require registrars. We don’t understand why orthopaedics is getting least number of posts when intake of PGs in orthopaedics has increased from 18 to above 30 in present session,” said a PG student, who was part of the delegation

They said each year more than 20 doctors complete their PG but are unable to join registrarship at earliest compared to other departments due to lack of posts.

“Why this trend is being followed in new GMCs? This has forced 90% newly pass out orthopedic residents to move out of the state for registrarship,” he said.

Accusing the health department of resorting to discriminatory approach, they said leaving apart one specific department is injustice with them.

“What is the fun of not advertising posts for orthopaedics along with other departments,” they said demanding that all colleges should show vacancies against registrar posts in orthopaedics.

Although Baramulla and Anantnag medical colleges have invited applications for different disciplines but not for orthopaedics, leaving aspirants worried.

However, Principal Secretary to the Government Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department, AtalDulloo said that the medical colleges need registrar posts.

“We need registrars in the orthopaedics like other departments. They have end number of opportunities in the five new medical colleges. They must have cleared their MD,” he said.

Dulloo said that they will ask the concerned principals of the twin medical colleges about the matter to sort it out.

“Whenever there are vacancies we will fill those. Filling the faculty is our priority to push medical education,” he said.