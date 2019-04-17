New endoscopy lab opens for patients in SKIMS

April 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Authorities at Sheri-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Tuesday threw open a new Endoscopy lab for patients where all Endoscopic Procedures including EGD, Colonoscopy and ERCP shall be performed.

On the occasion, HOD Gastroenterology, Professor G N Yattoo termed the new Endoscopy lab as the big relief for the whole gastroenterology department & also for the patients.

He said from the past four years the endoscopic procedures were done in a makeshift arrangement which was creating hurdles for the patients but also for doctors and technical staff of gastroenterology department.

Yattoo appealed the public and patients to cooperate to maintain the cleanliness and sanitization of the endoscopy lab. He also appraised Director SKIMS, Dr. Omar Javed Shah for providing support and cooperation for making New Endoscopy Lab operational.

On the occasion, Director SKIMS was accompanied by Medical Superintendent and other officials from various departments.