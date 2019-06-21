New edu policy lays more emphasis on school education: CUK VC

June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir Thursday said the newly drafted National Education Policy 2019 has laid special emphasis on providing quality school education to the children.

“The higher educational institutions including the varsities get the products from the schools and higher secondary institutions so it becomes imperative to further improve quality teaching and education in the schools,” Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said while addressing one day seminar on “In-service Teacher Training As Reflected In New Education Policy,” organised by the Department of Teacher Education, CUK at Green Campus here. He said it has been found that near about 10 crore students in pre-primary schools are not capable to join the primary schools. “The children are not capable of reading, writing and learning elementary mathematics,” Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said.

He said the committee has also recommended that the curriculum should suit the native language of the children. Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir hoped that the government will accept the new education policy in toto and will implement it in letter and spirit.

Dean School of Education, Dr. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani while speaking on the occasion, said the draft National Education Policy 2019 has already been published and the Government has sought suggestions and modifications from the masses, particularly the teaching community in this regard. He said the teachers are the backbone of any nation, adding that it is not the quality of professionals in different fields, but the quality of teachers that qualifies for the wealth of nation. “The National Education Policy 2019 has laid huge emphasis on the teacher education and if we want to bring change in the education scenario of the country, then we have to bring adequate change in teacher education,” Dr. Geelani said, adding that the improvement in teacher education will considerably improve the whole education system in the country. He said the department is contemplating to organise a workshop to discuss and deliberate the draft National Education Policy 2019 and send recommendations to the concerned quarter for implementation.

Senior Assistant Professors, Dr. Muhammad Syed Bhat and Dr. Firdous Ahmad Sofal presented their papers on the occasion on New Education Policy.

