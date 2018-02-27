About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

New drug which kills flu virus in a day soon in Japan

Published at February 27, 2018


Agencies

Tokyo

Making a major breakthrough in combating influenza, a new drug Xofluza, that will kill the flu virus in just a day, has been recently approved by the Japanese Ministry of Health.

The drug is likely to hit the store shelves in Japan by May.

It could soon emerge as a competitor to Swiss drug giant Roche's Tamiflu, one of the most common drugs used to treat the flu, Chinese news agency Xinhua said.

Xofluza requires far fewer doses than Tamiflu, says the Japanese drug maker Shionogi.

Just a single pill per day for five days would suffice, it says, adding Xofluza can kill the flu virus within 24 hours as it stops virus replication in its tracks by inhibiting an enzyme that the flu virus needs to multiply

