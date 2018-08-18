New dress code makes forest guards vulnerable to attacks

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Aug 17:
The Jammu and Kashmir Forest Protection Force (FPF) is putting the lives of its guards at risk by enforcing a change in the dress code.
The FPF guards are unwilling to take risk and refuse to adhere to the new dress code which, according to the sources, would make them look like policemen.
Both Police and FPF periodically discharge duties in different forest ranges in the State as and when needed.
FPF is tasked with checking the plunder of Kashmir’s forests and stop smuggling of timber while Police is actively involved in counter-militancy operations in the State in plains as well as forest areas.
The FPF Headquarters order issued in November 2017, invoking section-6 of Jammu and Kashmir Forest (Protection) Force Act, 2001 read with rule-15 and rule-60 (1) of Jammu Kashmir Forest (Protection) Force Rules 2012 that ranks with one star and above were directed to wear brown coloured shoes and belts while all other ranks below one-star (Deputy Inspector) were asked to wear black-coloured shoes and belts.
The change in the dress code was taken in view of the restructuring of the department by way of up gradation and down-gradation along with change in nomenclature of different cadres of the force ordered vide government order number 189-FST of 2016 dated 30 June 2016 and in order to keep the distinction between different cadres and ranks of the force for administrative purpose.
The present dress code for FPF guards comprises black pant and shirt with black shoes and belt.
The FPF guards told Rising Kashmir that the latest dress code had put them vulnerable to militant threats that could cause irretrievable damage in their lives for their no fault in view of the prevailing situation in the State, especially Kashmir region.
“With the changed uniform, it makes us look similar to policemen. This has put us in fear and danger of attacks from militants when it comes to discharging duties in forest areas. We are only for checking forest wealth,” said a FPF guard, wishing anonymity to avoid official reprisal.
Before the 2017 change in uniform, the FPF guards used to wear Khaki pant and shirt with red shoes and belt.
“We are dealing with forests where militants too operate especially in Kashmir. The red shoes and the red belt would make us look different from actual policemen and give us a sense of safety even when we discharge duty in forests,” said an FPF guard.
Fearing threat to their lives, the FPF guards posted in Kashmir are refusing to follow the new dress code.
“We will no way accept the new dress code. Red shoes and belt differentiate us from constables and we can’t risk our lives,” said another FPF guard. “It is for the third time that the department changed its uniform.”
The previous uniforms would make us different from policemen and there were zero chances of suspicion, he said.
The J&K Forest Protection Force, first of its kind in the country, was formed in 1996 with manpower creation of 2257 posts on the pattern of police.
Thereafter, the strength got increased to 2427 including watchers in 2013.
According to sources, some 700 FPF guards are working in 23 Gama Units in all the forest divisions of the State.
The J&K Forest Protection Force was created with the objectives to assist the Forest department and other sister departments in enforcing the forest laws on the ground and better protection of forests and forest property.
On August 15, a contingent of FPF guards, who took part in the August 15 parade of a main function in Srinagar were seen wearing Khaki with red shoes and belts.
The contingents of FPF guards in Jammu, Kathua, Rajouri were found not following the new dress code during the rehearsals before August 15 but they were directed to comply with the 2017 order.
Subsequently, the FPF guards followed the new dress code in the 15 August functions in Jammu and other districts of the region.
Since the force is formed on the police pattern, its personnel are trained in arms and ammunition and in forestry.
Besides, they also get short-term capsule training courses for the officers deputed from the Forest department.
However, an official said weapons provided to the force were mostly 303 rifles and outdated pistols, considered less effective.
“There are no sophisticated weapons for the force. A Gama Unit is provided with some five to six weapons which are not even enough to tackle attacks from timber smugglers. Some units lack such weapons,” he said.
