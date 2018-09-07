New domestic power connections free of cost till Nov 30

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 06:
New domestic power connections can be availed free of cost under the Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana or Saubhagya Scheme.
A statement issued here by the Chief Engineer, Electric Maintenance and Rural Electrification Wing, Power Development Department Kashmir, the general public has been said the free connections, which also includes provision of free infrastructure under the scheme could be availed up to November 30, 2018.
The general public has been asked to contact the office of the Chief Engineer PDD Kashmir.