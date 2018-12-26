New diktat for families of leprosy patients

Children have to vacate Leper Colony soon after patient dies
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Dec 25:
Children of Kashmir’s Leper Colony at Baharar, Lal Bazar are worried about their future as the authorities have asked them to vacate the accommodation as soon as the patient enrolled dies.
According to inhabitants, they were asked by the authorities to vacate the family quarters immediately after the enrolled patient expires. They said their parents have struggled throughout their lives due to leprosy but now they (patients) are concerned about future of their children.
Situated on the banks of Nigeen Lake and spread over 312 Kanals of land, the colony was established during the 19th century under Kashmir Medical Mission by the British to isolate leprosy patients from the rest of the population.
Nazir Ahmad Khan, 48 told Rising Kashmir that six years ago his parents died who were leprosy patients. He said when a survey was conducted for new homes the authorities denied accommodation to Khan’s family and forced him to live in a dilapidated building.
“My fault is that I am born here, where I will go for my rights. Despite moving from pillar to post nothing has been done so far. Where will we go after our parents expire? Khan questioned.
New housing facilities were inaugurated in 2014 by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC). Originally, 105 quarters were proposed but only 66 were given approval for the patients. Five of them died, leaving the total number of quarters 61.
He said the vision of government has always been for the short-term. They allowed patients to marry and have families. Who cares as our (families) are suffering and struggling each day, he said.
Most of the families are living in an atmosphere of uncertainty regarding the ownership of residential quarters. If the patient expires, many families will be rendered homeless.
“Children of some leprosy patients are government employees but majority are laborers and daily wagers. Will we educate our children to get rid of this stigma or buy houses for them,” said another resident Javed Ahmad.
“We cannot claim property from our ancestors as they disown our parents due to Leprosy stigma,” Ahmad said adding that the government should reconsider its decision before doing anything adverse.
Another resident at the colony wishing anonymity said their colony has been recommended for relocation in ‘Srinagar Master Plan’ proposal as the area will be handed over to the Tourism Department.
“It would be shifted in near future and our children shall be forced to face problems,” he said.
“There are 16 families who were barred government accommodation and were forced to live in dilapidated buildings, which can prove disastrous during natural calamities,” he said.
Around 69 leprosy patients are currently residing in the colony, out of which 20 have not married. Most of their children as well as their requirements are growing. Children are provided ration only till the age of 18. A few years ago, they even had a school as part of the hospital which is no longer functional.
The patients also accused SMC of neglecting the colony and not maintaining the cleanliness inside the premises. They said the whole colony has been turned into a garbage dumping site.
Commissioner SMC, Peer Hafizullah Shah told Rising Kashmir that he will look into the matter. “Currently I have no knowledge about these settlements. I will also look into the sanitation issue in the colony and issue appropriate directions to the concerned Ward Officer,” Shah said.
