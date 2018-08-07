New Delhi using 35-A for political blackmailing: Rasheed

‘Both mainstream, separatist camp need to answer harsh questions’
Rising Kashmir NewsKupwara, August 06:
Expressing disappointment over deferment of hearing on 35-A in Supreme Court, AIP President Er Rasheed Monday asked the genuine Kashmiris leadership “to introspect and read writing on the wall and find out how New Delhi is successfully trying to change the narrative”.
While addressing a public gathering at Gazriyal Kupwara on Monday, Er Rasheed said “Supreme Court should have rejected the plea and closed the chapter once for all but Article 35-A is being used as a tool to politically blackmail Kashmiris. Of course every Kashmiri wants to defend Article 35-A till J&K dispute is permanently resolved but New Delhi has dragged every Kashmiri from Lakhanpor to Karnah in a debate which never should have been there. It is ironic that after sacrificing everything since last 30 years Kashmiris are being forced to cry and defend Article 35-A. The debate should have been UN resolutions but the circumstances mostly created by so called main stream parties have brought situation to a point where even Geelani and Mirwaiz has been compelled to take pledge to protect certain clauses of Indian constitution.”
Er Rasheed said despite having certain serious differences with pro-resistance leadership, we all need to support them but they must introspect their achievements and failures.
“They should have incorporated in the constitution of Hurriyat that despite not having faith in Indian constitution Kashmiris have to protect 35-A, 370 and other relevant provisions. Seeking answers from anyone is not a crime and every Kashmiri has a right to ask the main stream and pro-resistance leaders about their achievements.”
Rasheed accused New Delhi of demoralizing and disgracing Kashmiris.