New Delhi must reach out to militant leadership: MLA Rasheed

Langate:
Asking New Delhi to give up its “unrealistic” stand, AIP president Abdul Rasheed reiterated that holding talks with militant leadership was need of the hour.
In a statement issued here, the AIP president said that Government of Pakistan and the genuine leadership of Kashmiris was the only way to find durable resolution to Kashmir dispute—so that peace is restored in the entire sub-continent.
While talking to media persons on the sidelines of annual day function at Higher Secondary School, M.H Pora, Langate, Rasheed said “The only way to save the future of youth and the precious lives is to give justice to Kashmiris by resolving Kashmir dispute. Undoubtedly the place of children has to be in colleges and educational institutions but the continuous denial of New Delhi has pushed youth to disappointment and anger resulting in youth picking up guns. If New Delhi cares so much about Kashmiri youth may it answer when internet has become the basic fundamental of quality education, why thousands of youth from South Kashmir have been constantly deprived of internet facilities by citing lame excuses? No alienation can be addressed without recognizing the political aspirations of Kashmiris”. Rasheed added that Kashmiris do realize that J & K police cannot be isolated from the society but by deviating them from its basic duty of maintaining law and order and pushing them against their own society in the name of anti-militancy operations, New Delhi is engineering distrust between police and the common masses. Rasheed appealed Pakistani government to take notice of amnesty international’s report on Muslims of Zingiang, Uighur regions. He said while Pakistani’s have been supporting Kashmiris on various fronts to expose Indian state terrorism but they need not to forget that Muslims all around the world expect Pakistan to raise voice against atrocities on them in various regions and China can no way be the exception. He said “while every Pakistani regime and the entire world community has been talking about deep rooted Pak China friendship, it is moral and religious duty of government of Pakistan to rescue nearly one million Muslims hostages in re-education camps in Zingyng, Uighur regions. Not only amnesty but other organizations have also raised their serious concern from time to time about Chinese atrocities on the Muslims of these provinces. Pakistan must ask Chinese why has it intensified the campaign of mass internment, intrusive surveillance, political indoctrination and forced cultural assimilation against the Muslim community. Pakistani government without any excuse and compulsion must convey the concerns of entire Muslim Ummah to the Chinese government and ensure that religious freedom and fundamental rights of the Muslims are protected at all costs.”