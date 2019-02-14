New Delhi diluting JK’s Muslim-majority character: Mehbooba

‘GoI playing with fire, implementing its agenda through Governor’
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Feb 13:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday said New Delhi, through its policies, was trying to dilute the Muslim-majority character of the State.
Addressing a news conference at her Fairview residence at Gupkar, Mehbooba said New Delhi was trying to “disempower” Muslims of Jammu Kashmir by dividing them into sects, communities and regions.
Mehbooba was reacting to the latest agitation in Kargil following the Government of India’s decision to grant divisional status to Ladakh with a permanent headquarters in Leh while ignoring Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley.
“Delhi is trying to disempower Muslims of Jammu Kashmir. You want to divide them into groups - Shias-Sunnis, Kashmiris-Punjabis, Gujjars-Paharis. You are trying to break the Muslim-majority character of the State. New Delhi has a secret agenda to alienate the Muslim majority,” Mehbooba said. “The situation is already worse in the State and if New Delhi will try this kind of policy, it will have serious repercussions.”
On February 9, the Governor’s administration approved a separate division for Ladakh, which was part of Kashmir.
The division would comprise Leh and Kargil districts, with its headquarters at Leh.
However, people in Kargil, a Muslim-majority district, are demanding rotational headquarters of the newly-created Ladakh division in both Kargil and Leh.
On the other hand, people of Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley are also demanding a separate division keeping in view their topography.
“An agitation is going on in Kargil and thousands of people have hit the streets. Similarly, small protests are also taking place in Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley. Their demands should be met,” Mehbooba said.
“New Delhi not only selectively granted Ladakh a separate division and ignored Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley but also discriminated by choosing Leh as a permanent headquarter for the new division,” she said.
Mehbooba said Government of India should accept that Jammu Kashmir was a Muslim-majority State and before taking any decision, New Delhi should take larger community onboard along with the minority communities.
The PDP President said Governor Satya Pal Malik-led administration is implementing New Delhi's agenda in the State which goes against the sentiments of the people.
“We tried to warn the government that selective divisions will lead to serious consequences but Government of India is playing with the fire by taking decisions against the sentiments of people of the State,” Mehbooba said.
The former chief minister said that in their coalition government with the rightwing BJP, PDP foiled several attempts of Government of India “but now they are implementing their agenda through Governor Malik”.
Highlighting the demands of Pir Panchal and Chenab Valley residents for a divisional status, Mehbooba while referring to the rights of the Gujjar and bakerwal community over the State’s forests said during their tenure, BJP did not support them in approving the Forest Act, and thus the idea was shelved.
She also raked up the issue of stranded passengers in Jammu due to road blockage and asked the State administration to take steps in this regard.