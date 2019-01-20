New Degree Colleges: Boon or bane

Javeid Hassan Malik
Few days back while walking across the busy market of Sopore,I stopped besides a roadside vegetable vendor to buy some items for home, after enquiring about the cost of few edible items I felt he was charging too much for these items.
So, I began to haggle with him for some concession, but it didn’t work,I was about to leave the guy in disdain and disagreement when he called me back politely to have vegetables as per my demanded rate and while weighting these items on traditional balance he began to mumble few words by lowering his gaze towards balance, that left me numb and silent.
This is what he said and I’m replicating them verbatim here, look brother, I’m qualified science graduate I have a family to support I am here because of compulsion not because of preference, unemployment has compelled me to be here, I have to get some profit out of this business.
Now cutting the long story short I am here to analyse government decision of opening up of 40 new college across Jammu and Kashmir by keeping in view pretext mentioned in above saga.
Every year thousands of qualified graduates leave with paper degrees in hand from our colleges in search of job from pillar to post as everyone can’t afford higher education mostly due to economic and domestic compulsion.
With the amount of competition in market it’s very hard to get even class 4th job on simple graduation in most of cases.
Thus they are left with no option other than to work in menial jobs or get exploited at the hands of private sector mostly in private schools as most of our graduates can’t think of private job beyond private schools as our students lack skills which market demands to get a job in other sectors like industrial sector inside state or outside state.
Credit for this sorry state of affairs goes to our education sector which gives students only fish to eat rather than showing them how to fish.
Recently few MNCs like Apple, Google and Microsoft have come up with a statement that degree is not going to be prerequisite anymore for getting jobs in these companies if anyone has desired skill, company can hire them without degree.
Now in an era of simulation and automation we are going to be in competition with robots they are going to seize our job opportunities,so we need to modify our education system in such a way that tomorrow our product in the form of college graduates sells in market it’s only possible if we impart required skills to our students.
But we keep on following beaten track and unfortunately we are compromising excellence over expansion, quality over quantity by opening these new colleges.
It would have been better if we could have assisted the existing college with state of art infrastructure by spending the funds which are going to be virtually wasted on the establishment of these new colleges.
Our existing colleges even after decades of establishment have not understood the purpose for which they were established. They keep on following the obsolete tide of yesteryears rather than modifying themselves as per demand of times.
Finger must also point towards people at helm who just for their short-term political gains are dragging the nation into long-term lose in future certainly, as most of colleges have been opened keeping in view vote bank, like previous government did by establishing new blocks and tehsils at the near end of tenure.
Before opening of new colleges, government should have taken assessment of existing college, statistics are testimony to the fact our existing degree colleges are seeing dip in number of students seeking admission and most students prefer to enroll themselves in outside colleges on PMSSS scholarship.
This scholarship program is hurting our education sector badly,said scholarship was started to act as safety valve for government to pacify anger and resentment among youth towards government, by pushing students out of disturbed valley marred by violent protests mostly led by students into third and fourth class colleges just to maintain peace and invoke forced patriotism for nation in them, with this government is killing two bird’s with one stone, managing education as well as peace together at the cost of quality education. Also, poor track record of university not completing degree on time.
Thus, it would have been better for government to upgrade the infrastructure and status of existing degree colleges, so that students won’t have second thought going to outside states.
Now government can claim skill-based curriculum has already been introduced in college but unfortunately our teaching faculty don’t have expertise and training of manner in which these subjects ought to be taught, instead it’s taught like normal subject.
So, establishment of new colleges serves no purpose they will simply add to the burden of government exchequer, it would have been better if government could have come with novel idea of establishing technical college specifically meant for imparting skills to students.
Time will come when these colleges will suffer fate of primary schools and with only option left to collaborate them like primary schools.
Author teaches chemistry at GDC Boys Baramulla
malikjavid86@gmail.com