New colleges will help provide a new temperament for innovation, research: Navin

Lays foundation of GDCs at Purmandal, Vijaypur
Jammu, MARCH 03-
Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Navin Choudhary, on Sunday said the new colleges set up in JK will help provide a new temperament for innovation, research and start-ups.
As per an official , he said this as he laid the foundation stone of two Government Degree Colleges at Purmandal and Vijaypur in district Samba in presence of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Sanjeev Verma and District Development Commissioner Samba, Sushma Chauhan.
Additional District Development Commissioner Samba, Arvind Kotwal, SDM Vijaypur and all Principals of Government Degree Colleges of Jammu city, senior officers of PWD (R&B) and the District Administration and students from the catchment areas, various local Sarpanchs, Panches and other people were present on the occasion.
While interacting with the local people and students at the College site, Navin Choudhary said that a long pending demand of the people of the border areas has been fulfilled. “These colleges will help in building a new J&K, and thus be a part of vibrant new India and will also help provide a new temperament for innovation, research and start-ups,” he said.
The PWD (R&B) Department has been entrusted with the job of construction of building infrastructure of the college with all modern amenities within a stipulated time, the official added.
Meanwhile, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta also laid foundation stone of Government Degree College Pouni in district Reasi.
The ceremony was held in presence of District Development Commissioner, Indu Kanwal Chib.
It is pertinent to mention that the college is going to be constructed over 200 kanals of land and will be the fifth degree college of the district.
A large number of locals and students from the vicinity were present at the occasion. The chief guest congratulated the gathering on inauguration of the college.
He said that one of the aims of setting up these new degree colleges is to cut down the number of college-dropout among girls.
DDC Indu Chib, also expressed satisfaction over the project and said that the local students won’t have to go to Reasi, Sunderbani and other far off places for higher education. She also expected to see an increase in number of girl students.
Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Vivek Puri was also present at the occasion, the official added.