New colleges versus model colleges

In earlier days of modern education system there was a restraint with respect to enrolment of higher education
Dr Syed IshfaqBukhari
Higher education serves society as the top most and eminent stage of education, which caters the students coming from earlier stage that is secondary education.
The chief aims of higher education are to provide society leadership for different fields, increasing productivity, developing social and national integration and treasure of intellectuals. These all parameters serve the qualitative context.
In the earlier days of modern education system there was a restraint with respect to enrolment of higher education. There was a provision that only fifteen percent of the pass outs of secondary education could get the admission in higher education.
It resulted in to problem with access which later on almost came to an end with the beginning of 21st century as India became the third largest country in the world after U.S.A and China in the network of higher education.
But can we imagine the system of education which other countries have, who are beyond India in this network like France, Japan, England etc.
If India figures at rank three in the networking of higher education, why there is not even a single higher education institution figuring among top hundred institutions of the world with respect to the quality education.
India even established the assessment and supervisory bodies like UGC, NAAC, NCERT, NCTE, AICTE, MCI etc. from time to time but could not improve in the quality parameter, the reason being uncontrolled expansion of higher education.
Another reason is expenditure on education which is 3.3 percent of total GDP being spent on education of country which depicts that India is not only far behind the developed countries but even behind its poor neighbouring country Nepal.
For increasing the number of institutions there should be hike in expenditure of it, but reverse is true about India.
These two dimensions are negatively correlated, as they proceed in opposite direction that is increase in number of higher education institutions is accompanied with decrease in expenditure on it in India.
In this perspective no state in India can think about the expansion of higher education on the cost of quality, so how Jammu Kashmir can be an exception.
The recent decisions of government regarding establishment of new colleges is going against their own feat which they have earlier made against the SSA schools and EGS centres by merging many of them into single one.
If at elementary stage where RTE-2009 is in practice for the sake of quality, schools were closed off, then how at higher stage quality can be sacrificed.
By establishing these colleges we are spreading higher education like that of SSA schools which will not produce any prolific result.
After few years or a decade there will be a need of an obvious measure to be used to close down these colleges, we should think in these terms.
What is the present situation of the colleges established some ten to fifteen years back? These are without infrastructure, staff and other facilities, even many of these colleges are still accommodated in rented buildings. Even some thirty year old colleges lack such facilities.
As a result we sacrifice the quality, the repercussions of which are simply producing graduates who carry certificates (which I call stickers) with them but not the potential to be efficient citizens.
Thirty year back NPE-1986 gave a valid recommendation that is “delinking degrees from jobs” which is still a dream in India, so the step of establishing new colleges is out rightly against that recommendation.
The most important parameter for higher education institution is placement of its students for achieving good grade at national or international level, but what could be the fate of these institutions after producing numerous number of graduates without employment for them.
As it is obvious that unemployment in India in general and Jammu Kashmir in particular is major problem of present era since independence and a great challenge for the future ahead, from this we can imagine the future of this society.
It would have been better to develop already established institutions rather establishing new ones. New subjects of skill oriented type should have been introduced and flourished in the old established institutions instead of creating new colleges.
Even creation of a model college in each district or cluster university in each region like north Kashmir, south Kashmir, Ladakh region and in the same way in the Jammu province of the state could be a better decision against the decision of establishing new colleges.
Author is assistant professor, DDE, University of Kashmir