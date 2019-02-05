New-born died of blower heat at GB Pant Hospital: Family

GMC Sgr constitutes committee to probe matter, seeks report within 48 hours
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Feb 04:
A family from Kreeri area of Baramulla Monday alleged that their new-born died allegedly due to ‘blower heat’ which caused burn injuries to the child in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of GB Pant Hospital Srinagar.
The female infant was born at Noora hospital on February 01 and the same day the child developed complications and was taken to GB Pant Hospital for further treatment.
Father of the deceased, Aijaz Ahmad said that after he admitted the child, the same evening he went to NICU to see her, but was shocked to see the baby’s skin had turned red and bore burn marks on foot.
“I saw a blower just close to the baby in NICU that had caused burn injuries on her leg, foot. I raised hue and cry. A doctor came and prescribed an anti-burn ointment,” he said.
Ahmad said although heating (air-condition) arrangement is available in the hospital but the blower was placed near her (the baby) to keep her warm and she had felt unconscious after she felt excessive heat.
However, the baby was declared dead on Sunday evening with family alleging negligence on part of the doctors and paramedical staff of the hospital.
The family also alleged that the hospital administration denied them an ambulance to take their dead child home and were provided a cab (not ambulance).
Demanding an investigation into the matter Ahmad said when their child was declared dead they were not allowed to leave from the hospital’s frontal gate.
However, contrary to the family claims, spokesperson, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Dr M Salim Khan, said there is no blower in NICU. “Instead there are ACs to maintain the ambient temperature. The infant died at 6:30 pm due to perinatal asphyxia, meconium-stained amniotic fluid (MSAF), respiratory failure with right-sided pneumothorax with refractory shock and Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC),” he said in a statement.
“Why should a new-born, with low glucose level be referred to GB Pant Hospital from the private hospital where she was born? he asked.
However, the grieved family criticized Khan’s reply, “We should be consulted by the inquiry committee and we want to know how the burn injuries were caused whether it was a blower or warmer that caused death.”
The family also demanded the hospital to check the CCTV footage to ensure stern action against the erring staff or doctors.
Meanwhile, on Monday, the postgraduate department of paediatrics, GMC Srinagar ordered a probe into the death of the infant and constituted a five-member committee.
“An inquiry committee is hereby constituted to investigate the complaint. The committee shall submit its report within 48 hours,” reads an order issued by the GMC.
