New approach needed to eliminate violence against women: UN rights' expert

June 28, 2019 | Agencies

“A new system-wide global approach is necessary to eliminate violence against women and girls,” Dubravka Šimonović, the UN independent human rights expert on violence against women, has said in a report presented to the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

On Thursday, she proposed the establishment of a platform for cooperation between international and regional independent women’s human rights mechanisms to address the mounting push-back movements against women’s rights, adding it would demonstrate support for popular movements, such as #MeToo and #NiUnaMenos.

As the world approaches 25-year review of the Beijing Platform for Action in 2020, she said there is now an urgent need to address the significant implementation gap, and to accelerate the full incorporation and implementation of international, regional and national instruments on gender equality and violence against women.